Bangladesh have endured a nightmare tour of the West Indies with the Tigers yet to register a win on the tour. They have barely competed against the hosts and after the first match was washed out, it was business as usual with West Indies claiming yet another victory. Rovman Powell and Brandon King starred with the bat with the home team piling on 193 in their quota of twenty overs. In reply, Bangladesh could only muster up 158 with Shakib Al Hasan the only player that did not down tools. Improvement is the need of the hour for Bangladesh cricket and it is time the players returned to the basics. Another defeat for them and they will lose the T20 series as well. Cricket West Indies Unveils New Tournament 'The 6ixty'; Purists Say Too Many Innovations.

With T20 World Cup on the horizon, Rovman Powell has established himself the leading batsman on this side. Nicholas Pooran too is in the fray and that gives them the edge when it comes to scoring big. Hayden Walsh Jr and Akeal Hosein will shoulder the responsibility of halting the charge of Bangladesh players.

For Bangladesh, their batting debacles have certainly contributed to defeats in their last seven international games. Litton Das at the top of the order needs to try and get himself in as he has the potential to play the big shots later. Skipper Mahmadullah has been quiet as well with the bat which is another cause of trouble.

When and Where is WI vs BAN 3rd T20I 2022?

The WI vs BAN 3rd T20I 2022 takes place at Providence Stadium in Guyana on July 07, 2022 (Thursday). The WI vs BAN 2nd T20I match has a start time of 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of WI vs BAN 3rd T20I 2022?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of the Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022 in India. However, in absence of WI vs BAN T20I live TV telecast, live streaming online option is available for fans.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of WI vs BAN 3rd T20I 2022?

Despite not live telecast available, fans in India can watch WI vs BAN live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live content. Expect West Indies to wrap up the T20 series with another emphatic victory

