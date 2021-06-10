South Africa is all set to kickstart their tour of the West Indies with a two-match Test series, the first of which begins on Thursday. Both the Tests would be played at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet. After the Test series, both these sides would compete in a T20 series comprising of five games. South Africa and West Indies didn't do quite well in the current World Test Championship. West Indies finished sixth in the table with 200 points while the Proteas ended on the seventh spot, with 144 points. Also, both these sides have new captains leading them to this series and would want to put up a good show in order to make a statement. Sports News | Don't Think We Will Ever See Those Glory Days Again: Ambrose on West Indies Cricket

Both South Africa and West Indies are coming on the back of poor performances in their last Test matches. West Indies drew 0-0 with Sri Lanka at home while South Africa suffered a 0-2 clean sweep at the hands of Pakistan. Dean Elgar would be leading South Africa for the first time as a full-time skipper while Kraigg Braithwaite would lead the West Indies' charge following the removal of Jason Holder as captain.

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

The West India vs South Africa first Test match would be played at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. The match would be played on Thursday, June 10 IST (Indian Standard Time) and would begin at 7:30 pm.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast West Indies vs South 2nd Test 2021 Match?

Fans in India would unfortunately not be able to watch the West Indies vs South Africa first Test on TV as it would not be broadcasted in India.

West India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online

The 1st West Indies vs South Africa would be available for live streaming on the FanCode app

