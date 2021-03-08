West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the third of the three-game Twenty-20 series. The clash will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on March 08, 2021 (Monday). Both teams enter into the game on level terms and will be looking to seal the series with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Kieron Pollard Smashes 6 Sixes Against Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs Welcome West Indies Captain to Exclusive Club.

Both teams have produces brilliant performances in the series as West Indies were dominant in the opening game while Sri Lanka produced a sensational display in the second game to tie the series. The hosts’ opening order hasn’t been firing on all cylinders but Pollard will hope that they can come good in the final game while Sri Lankan bowlers have displayed their quality so far and Angelo Mathews will be counting on them once again.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 2021 Schedule and Match Timings:

The match will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on March 08, 2021 (Monday). The two teams will play against each other at 3.30 am IST. The toss will happen half an hour before the match. The game will be held at 6.00 pm as per local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to catch up with the game on TV as there are no broadcasters who will be broadcasting the match.

How to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can watch the live streaming of WI vs SL 3rd T20I match 2021 on FanCode App. Fans will have to pay a nominal fee for this. The details of the same will be available on the app.

Squads

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews(c), Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

