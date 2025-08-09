The Australia national cricket team will host the South Africa national cricket team for a three-match T20I series, followed by as many ODIs. The three-match T20I series between Australia and South Africa will begin on August 10. This is the first time both nations will face each other since the Proteas defeated the mighty Aussies in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final at Lord's earlier this year. Australia will be fresh from a 5-0 whitewash in their recent away T20I series against the West Indies national cricket team. AUS vs SA 2025: Australia Batter Mitchell Owen Ready To Translate T20I Success to ODIs Against South Africa.

South Africa, on the other hand, is coming after finishing as runners-up in the Tri-Nation series 2025 in Zimbabwe. The Proteas lost a heartbreaking final against the New Zealand national cricket team. The upcoming three-match T20I series between Australia and South Africa will be crucial for both to build their squads for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which is going to be played in India and Sri Lanka.

When is AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025?

The Australia national cricket team will take on the South Africa national cricket team in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, August 10. The AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 will be held at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The first T20I between Australia and South Africa will start at 2:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The AUS vs SA H2H Record in T20I Cricket?

The Australia national cricket team have faced the South Africa national cricket team in 25 T20I matches. Out of these, Men in Yellow have secured 17 victories, whereas the Proteas have come out victorious on eight occasions. Australia vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About AUS vs SA T20I and ODI Series.

Who Are The AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Key Players?

No. Player Names 1 Travis Head 2 Glenn Maxwell 3 Kagiso Rabada 4 Josh Hazlewood 5 Dewald Brevis

Australia and South Africa Squads for Three-Match T20I Series:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

