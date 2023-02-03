A new chapter in the history of Indian women’s cricket will be written with the Women’s Premier League (WPL), set to be held later this year. And just like the Indian Premier League, an auction would be held where all five franchises in the tournament will bid and sign the players they have targeted. The announcement of the WPL drew a lot of appreciation from fans and members of the cricket fraternity, as it is something that has been in the talks for a while now. The hopes and excitement around the league have also increased after India won the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa few days ago. Women's IPL Bidding Breaks Record, Reaches Rs 4669.99 Crore in Total Bid; Tournament to Be Known As 'Women's Premier League'.

Many top players from all over the country and overseas will be among the ones to go under the hammer. Earlier this year, the bidding process for the teams was held in which Adani Group emerged as the highest bidder, shelling out a whopping Rs 1,289 crore and acquiring the Ahmedabad franchise. IndiaWin Sports secured the Mumbai franchise, while Royal Challengers Bangalore got the team from Bengaluru. JSW GMR Cricket and Capri Global bought the teams from Delhi and Lucknow, respectively. Women’s Premier League 2023: Jhulan Goswami Joins Mumbai Franchise As Bowling Coach.

When is WPL 2023 Auction? Know Date and Time in IST of event?

The Women’s Premier League auction is expected to occur either on February 11 or 13, with the timing not yet announced, (will update once there is an official confirmation) in one venue out of Mumbai or Delhi. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the auction was delayed by the BCCI because the franchise owners of the WPL teams also own sides in the SA20 and ILT20, the finals of both competitions being held on February 11 and 12, respectively. Also, it would take time for all five franchises to acquire coaching staff for the inaugural season.

