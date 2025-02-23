The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has commenced and Australia have kick-started their campaign with a solid five-wicket victory against England in their opening match. The star of the show was Josh Inglis, who scored a 86-ball 120 to power Australia to the threshold of victory when they were struggling at one point with four wickets down. Inglis showed his high stroke-range playing shots all around the ground and dominating the England bowlers. He also brought out his ramps and reverse ramps playing over third man region as well. His ultra-attacking strokeplay put the England bowlers under pressure and forced them to commit mistakes. Inglis kept the scorecard going in the big chase and helped Australia scalp a memorable victory. Which Team Ryan Rickelton Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here's the Franchise South African Youngster Will Play For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Josh Inglis has played two Test matches, twenty eight ODIs and twenty nine T20I matches for Australia. He featured in Australia's champion team of ODI World Cup 2023 and contributed in a few occasions. He has centuries in all three formats of the game now and is one of the most sought after players in franchise cricket leagues. Inglis also scored a century against India in India in T20Is. Although he missed the BBL 2024-25 due to injury, he had eyes of the scouts behind him all along. Fans eager to know which team will Josh Inglis feature in the upcoming IPL 2025, will get the entire information here. 'Since You Are Not Paying...' Preity Zinta Hits Back At Fan Claiming Punjab Kings Signed Yuzvendra Chahal For INR 18 Crore at IPL 2025 Auction After Using Grok AI (See Post).

Which Team Josh Inglis is Part of in IPL 2025?

Josh Inglis had two IPL teams, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad engage in a bidding war for him in the IPL 2025 mega auction. It was the influence of Ricky Ponting in the end, which made PBKS purchase Inglis for 2.6 Crore INR. Inglis is likely to open the batting for PBKS in the IPL 2025 season beside Prabhsimran Singh in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Surely his Champions Trophy performance will make fans look forward to him featuring in the IPL 2025.

