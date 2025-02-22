As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is going on in Pakistan and UAE, South Africa opened their campaign with a comfortable 107-run win over Afghanista. The star of the day for the Proteas was left handed opening wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton. Rickelton scored his maiden ODI century as he scored 103 runs off just 106 deliveries. With shades of Quinton de Kock prominent in his batting Rickelton started his innings consolidating on the crease with Temba Bavuma. Gradulally he picked up the pace and played some solid strokes all over the park to reach his maiden ODI century. Given the ton came against a strong spin attack of Afghanistan in Asian conditions, it definitely makes the innings more impressive for fans. AFG vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ryan Rickelton Continues All-format Rise, Joins Gary Kirsten in Elite Company After CT Debut Century.

Ryan Rickelton made his Test debut much earlier in 2022. He has played 10 Test matches and played 6 ODIs. He made his ODI debut in March 2023. Rickelton first impressed in the SA20 while playing for MI Cape Town. While opening the batting for MICT, Rickelton showed his skills even in the white-ball and shorter formats of the game and compelled South Africa to consider him for the T20Is and ODIs. Given the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is his first ICC competition, Rickelton will look to impress more. Fans are also eager to know which Indian Premier League franchise Ryan Rickelton is part of in IPL 2025. Fans eager to know can read more.

Which Team Ryan Rickelton is Part of in IPL 2025?

Just like the South African counterpart, the Mumbai Indians franchise extended their stay with Ryan Rickelton by buying him in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Rickelton was bought by Mumbai Indians in the second day of the auction for just 1 Crore INR. In the upcoming IPL 2025 season starting from March 23, we can definitely see Rickelton opening the batting with Rohit Sharma.

