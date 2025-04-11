Joanna Child scripted history as she became the second-oldest cricketer to make a T20I debut. The 64-year-old made her T20I debut for the Portugal women's cricket team in their T20I series opener against the Norway women's cricket team on April 7 at Albergaria. The 64-year-old Child surpassed Andrew Brownlee (62 years, 145 days) and Mally Moore (62 years, 25 days) to move into second position in the elite list. The Portugal cricketer is behind Sally Barton, who debuted at the age of 66 years and 334 days. 64-Year-Old Joanna Child Makes T20I Debut For Portugal, Cricketer Becomes Second-Oldest Debutant In T20I History.

Her T20I debut didn't quite go well as she scored two runs before getting dismissed. However, Portugal managed to defend their 110-run target and registered a clinical win over Norway. Joanna Child retained her place in the playing XI for the next two matches. She helped her side to register a 2-1 T20I series win in the three-match series over the Norway women's cricket team.

Joanna Child's story should inspire upcoming cricketers to believe that age is just a number and not to lose hope. Portugal captain Sarah Foo-Ryland, 44, praised Child and called her "an inspiration". The Portugal captain praised Joanna Child's determination and said the 64-year-old will inspire many young cricketers in the country.

Who Is Joanna Child?

Joanna Child was born on October 8, 1960. She is a right-handed batter and a medium pacer. The 64-year-old cricketer played the three-match T20I series between Portugal and Norway. This was her first recorded T20I match. In three matches, Child has scored two runs. However, she hasn't picked up any wickets in women's T20I matches.

During the three-match T20I series between Portugal and Norway, Child scored two runs and conceded 11 runs in the first T20I. Despite the modest numbers, the 64-year-old cricketer's achievement made headlines, and fans hailed her courage and competitive spirit.

