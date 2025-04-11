Joanna Child created history when the women's cricketer played her debut match for the Portugal women's national cricket team in their three-match T20I series against the Norway women's national cricket team. Aged 64, Child played in the first T20I between NOR-W vs POR-W and etched her name in the record books to become the second-oldest cricketer (men's or women's) to make debut in T20I cricket. Gibraltar's Sally Barton holds the record for the oldest debutant in T20I history, at 66 years old. Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team Records Their Highest-Ever ODI Total, Achieves Feat During THA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Match.

Joanna Child Becomes Second Oldest T20I Cricketer

Joanna Child, at 64, becomes the second oldest cricketer to make her T20I debut. Giving serious competition to our Thala 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Cs31neNQr5 — Kusha Sharma (@Kushacritic) April 10, 2025

