Brett Lee did a bit of 'adult commentary' while he was on a panel for the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 where he made a viral comment, that left his co-panellists Michael Vaughan and Mark Howard in splits! The former Australia national cricket team pacer was talking about ex-cricketer Mike Whitney, who had triplets. In a video from the panel discussion which has gone viral, Brett Lee said, "He is the only fast bowler in the world of cricket to get a hat-trick with two balls." By hat-trick, he alluded to his three children. Michael Vaughan got the joke and burst out laughing while Mark Howard did so after a few seconds and dropped a reaction similar to that of Vaughan. Fans have shared their reactions to the video as it has gone viral. Jasprit Bumrah Charges Towards Sam Konstas, Then Stops After Dismissing Usman Khawaja on Final Ball of Day 1 in IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

