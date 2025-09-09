Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis got engaged to his partner Sarah Czarnuch, on September 3, 2025. The decision was announced by Sarah Czarnuch in an Instagram post. Sharing some pictures from a yacht during a holiday, she announced, "On a boat off the coast of Spain, I said the easiest yes of my life 03.09.25. The Instagram post where the couple announced their engagement went viral in no time and they received congratulatory messages from the cricketing fraternity, the likes of which include Glenn Maxwell, Shikhar Dhawan, Kevin Pietersen and David Warner, among many others. But who is Sarah Czarnuch? In this article, we shall take a look at information about her. Marcus Stoinis Gets Engaged To Sara Czarnuch, Australian Model Reveals She Said 'The Easiest Yes' Of Her Life (See Pics).

Marcus Stoinis, earlier this year, had announced his retirement from ODI cricket before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The Australia National Cricket Team all-rounder last played an international match back in 2024, which was a T20I against Pakistan at Hobart. Marcus Stoinis was signed by Punjab Kings before IPL 2025 and he went on to feature in 13 matches for the Shreyas Iyer-led side, hitting 160 runs while taking one wicket.

Who is Sarah Czarnuch?

Sarah Czarnuch is an Australian model and an entrepreneur, owning a design company named 'SarahCzarnuch X Elliatt'. In 2013, she also won the Miss Tourism Metropolitan International crown. Sarah Czarnuch is also a beauty columnist at GT magazine and a Pilates instructor as well. Sarah Czarnuch and Marcus Stoinis have been dating since 2021 and they feature quite regularly in each other's Instagram posts. Marcus Stoinis Backs Private Investment in Big Bash League, Keeps Focus Firm on Playing ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Marcus Stoinis With Sarah Czarnuch

Earlier this year, she had made the news for using the 'F' word after Marcus Stoinis was dismissed by Suyash Sharma for just 26 runs, in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

