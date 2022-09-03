India and Pakistan who kick-started their group stage of Asia Cup 2022 against each other earlier, will now once again open the second round of the event opposite one another. In their group match, Pakistan was close enough, however, India got better off, in the end, to snatch a win from them. India and Pakistan have faced each other in total of 10 T20 matches including the last one. India who won on eight occasions are dominant While Pakistan could seal the show only twice. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Watch What Happened Last Time India Faced Pakistan in the Tournament.

Asia Cup 2022 is the 15th edition of the only continental championship which has reached its second round - Super 4s after a gripping Group stage. Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are the top four teams who made it to the next level of the coveted event. The practice sessions are going on in full swing and players have been training their heart out in the scorching heat of UAE in order to bring their A-game on the given day and advance into the final of the Asia Cup 2022. All four teams will play each other in a round-robin format with the opening match of super 4s to be played on 3 September against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

India vs Pakistan Prediction

India vs Pakistan (Google)

Now that the two teams are about to face each other on Sunday one more time within just a week's gap, Google has once again proposed the Prediction for the winner between India and Pakistan. To no one's surprise, Google has set India as favourite. Google predicts a 63% win probability for India compared to Pakistan who have a 37% chance to win this game. Though the prediction might seem obvious, Pakistan's unpredictable genre of game can unfold at any moment, particularly this time around when they will be seeking revenge after the last encounter defeat.

