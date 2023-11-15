IND vs NZ Free Streaming App: Is India vs New Zealand Semi final Available on JioCinema: India lock horns with New Zealand in the first semi final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The India vs New Zealand Semi final will take place at 02:00 PM (IST). Fans have been searching for ways to watch IND vs NZ free live streaming online. Interestingly, JioCinema is known to provide free live streaming online of sports tournaments and some uninitiated fans are hoping the same for India vs New Zealand Semi final of ICC World Cup 2023. But, the OTT platform, which recently acquired the live streaming rights of Indian cricket matches (both domestic and home internationals), will not be providing IND vs NZ live streaming of ICC World Cup 2023 match. Continue reading to find out the reason. India vs New Zealand Semi Final Prediction: Astrologer Sumit Bajaj Predicts Men in Blue to Beat Kiwis in ICC Cricket World Cup Semis.

India leads the head-to-head record between the two sides in ODIs with 59 wins against New Zealand's 50. In nine World Cup matches, India have defeated New Zealand five times while the Blackcaps have emerged victorious on four occasions. IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Clash, Here Are Results of Last Five India vs New Zealand Matches.

Why is India vs New Zealand Semi final of World Cup 2023 Match Not Available on JioCinema?

Star Sports Network have the rights of International Cricket Council (ICC) matches in India. So, the IND vs PAK free live streaming online won't be available on JioCinema mobile app or website. The IND vs PAK live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and it will be free on its mobile app. So, fans can access Disney+ Hotstar to watch free live streaming online of IND vs PAK on mobile.

