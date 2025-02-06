After winning the IND vs ENG T20I Series 2025 in style, the Indian national cricket team are gearing up to host the England national cricket team again, this time for an ODI series, which will span across three games. The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup winners won the T20Is 4-1 and now will be facing the English opponents in the IND vs ENG ODI Series 2025 before beginning their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in Dubai. Team India can treat this series as one final rehearsal before the all-important mega tournament featuring the top eight cricket nations. Indian Cricket Team will be facing Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand while England will lock horns with Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. IND Win By 150 Runs | India vs England 5th T20I 2025 Highlights: Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Help Men in Blue Register Dominant Victory to Finish Series 4-1

Taking the baton back from the T20I captain Surya Kumar Yadav, captain Rohit Sharma will be back leading the group. He will also be accompanied by the star batting legend Virat Kohli while facing the Joss Buttler-led England cricket team. The first match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, located in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The last ODI played in this venue dates back to 2019, when India hosted the Australia national cricket team, while the last international game was only played last year, again against Australia in a test match.

The game is a serious test for the new coach at the helm, Gautam Gambhir, and also for the captain Rohit Sharma, who is struggling to get both runs and wins. Gambhir has been tremendous in the T20 format while coaching the Men in Blue, but have been poor in ODIs and tests. The side would urge to win the series under Gambhir and Rohit Sharma to advocate their case better in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Nagpur

Nagpur Weather Report

Just like it has happened throughout the IND vs ENG T20I series 2025, the weather is expected to be pleasant in the first ODI of the three-match IND vs ENG ODI Series 2025 too. It is expected to be sunny in Nagpur at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 6, when the match is scheduled to start. The temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius when the match begins and hit the 20s soon. The temperature would dip to around 22 degrees Celsius by 11 PM.

VCA Stadium Pitch Report

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur pitch has behaved differently in the past for red-ball and white-ball cricket. While in tests the pitch has aided spinners, the white-ball format has seen both pacers and spinners performing equally. The toss also doesn't play a big role, as batting and second have seen mixed results. So, the pitch for the IND vs ENG ODI Series 2025 is expected to be tricky.

