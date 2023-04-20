During the recently finished PBKS vs RCB game at Mohali, Virat Kohli was spotted having a fun time with Glenn Maxwell during a DRS break when umpire was reviewing a wicket. He was playing ' Rock, Paper, Scissor' with his teammate Glenn Maxwell as he waited for the decision. After the game finished, Maxwell made a fun tweet sharing a video of the incident, with the caption, 'Poor predictable Virat, always goes paper'.

Glenn Maxwell Makes Hilarious Remark On Virat Kohli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)