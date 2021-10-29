To stay alive for the semi-finals of West Indies and Bangladesh will be facing each other in the T20 World Cup 2021 Group Stage Match. In this article, we shall be looking at our recommendation of the captain and vice-captain and also the predicted playing XI for both teams. But before that, here’s a look at the preview of the match. So both West Indies and Bangladesh have lost both their opening games. Thus they have zero points against their names in the ICC World Cup 2021 points table. Both teams will be eager to open their account and stay alive for the semi-finals. WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction.

The match will be played at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Sharjah. Team West Indies has included Jason Holder in the absence of Obed McCoy. Whereas, Bangla Tigers have no injury issues for now, but Liton Das’ form has been a major concern for the team. The team will want him to hit form so that he can be handy with the bat. Now, let’s have a look at the Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain recommendations.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is truly labelled to be one of the best all-rounders of Bangladesh. He can surely chip in with both bat and ball and thus can always contribute when the team needs him the most. Thus he can lead your side

WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis should be your vice-captain owing to his hitting abilities. He can change the course of any game. We all know the fact that once Lewis gets going, he can be unstoppable.

WI vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021 Likely Playing XI

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2021 12:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).