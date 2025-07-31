WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: The West Indies national cricket team are set to face the Pakistan national cricket team in the exciting three-match T20I series. The first T20I between the West Indies and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on August 1. The WI vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the WI vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. Broadcasters in Pakistan Pull Out of WI vs PAK 2025 Series Live Telecast Due to Drop in TV Ad Revenue.

The West Indies are coming into this series after a disappointing campaign against the Australia national cricket team. The Men in Maroon lost 8-0 across two formats in Tests and T20Is at home. Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 defeat in the three-match T20I series against the Bangladesh national cricket team under the new head coach Mike Hesson. Pakistan and the West Indies will look for a positive result when they face each other in the three-match T20I series in the USA. Both countries are preparing for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026. On Which Channel West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

WI vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (WI)

Batters: Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Shimron Hetmyer (WI)

All-Rounders: Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Romario Shepherd (WI), Jason Holder (WI)

Bowlers: Haris Rauf (PAK), Alzaari Joseph (WI), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Akeal Hosein (WI)

WI vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi (c), Shai Hope (vc)

WI vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Shai Hope (WI), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Romario Shepherd (WI), Jason Holder (WI), Haris Rauf (PAK), Alzaari Joseph (WI), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Akeal Hosein (WI).

