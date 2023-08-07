I have the full support of my parents, husband Ruturaj Gaikwad and my in-laws. I will continue to play cricket as long as I wish and as long as I can since my life revolves around cricket.”Utkarsha narrated how she followed into her father Amar’s, a local cricketer, footsteps when she was six years old. “When I was a kid, I used to idolise Zaheer Khan. I wanted to run in fast just like him and bowl as fast as I could. Of course, the minor blip is I am right-handed and he was a left-handed bowler” she said. “Seeing my desire to bowl fast, my father took me to Anwar Shaikh, who honed my bowling skills and I also went to the nets where Santosh Jedhe, former Maharashtra captain, used to coach players.”

But cricket wasn’t the only sport she played while growing up. She tried her hand at swimming, badminton and football but one day she realized that cricket was her calling. She even quit Kathak when her Guru advised her to stay away from the field or risk losing her tender personality. Before the business end of the Indian Premier League’s 2023 edition, Ruturaj Gaikwad was named in the reserves for the World Test Championships final but he had to pull out. And then, a picture broke the internet. MS Dhoni was flanked by Ruturaj and Utkarsha and everyone grinning ear to ear. Sunrisers Hyderabad Name Former New Zealand Cricketer Daniel Vettori As Their New Head Coach.

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s aura is something different. When you are meeting him, you end up calling him sir… But he is so humble and down to earth, it’s unbelievable,” she added.“I got an opportunity to meet him properly after the final. He has a great sense of humour and tries to keep the atmosphere light around him. He treats everyone like a family. We were on the road for two months or so but he always made us feel at home,” Utkarsha signed off with a smile on her face.