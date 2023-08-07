After parting ways with former head coach, Brian Lara, the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise have named former New Zealand cricketer, Daniel Vettori, as their new head coach. The announcement comes after the franchise took to Twitter to share the news.

Daniel Vettori Name SRH Head Coach

🚨Announcement🚨 Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins the #OrangeArmy as Head Coach🧡 Welcome, coach! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2wXd8B1T86 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 7, 2023

