Will Jasprit Bumrah play ICC Champions Trophy 2025? This question might hover around the minds of many Indian fans as the premier pacer continues to recover from a back injury. Jasprit Bumrah was picked in India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but questions on his availability have come up, especially after his name did not feature in India's updated squad for the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series. The BCCI, though, is yet to issue an official statement on the same. While playing in the IND vs AUS 5th Test match in Sydney, Jasprit Bumrah injured his back and did not come out to bowl at all in the second innings.

Jasprit Bumrah has had a sensational year where he played a crucial role in India's home Test series win over England, the T20 World Cup 2024 title triumph and the memorable Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 where he finished with a whopping 32 wickets in five matches and was named 'Player of the Series'. He was also named ICC Player of the Year 2024 following his exploits in the game. Earlier, Harshit Rana was added to India's squad as a cover for Jasprit Bumrah for the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series but with him not around in the Indian squad anymore, speculations have come up over his participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

At the moment, a massive cloud of uncertainty lurks over Jasprit Bumrah's availability for ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Reports have stated that the ace fast bowler has gone to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for scans which will determine the future course of his recovery. While the status of Jasprit Bumrah's injury is expected to be learnt in 'early February' as was revealed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, the Indian cricket board and fans are sweating on the pacer's fitness, hoping he makes a full recovery from his injury and is back in action in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India have been placed in Group A in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 alongside Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma and co will start their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh. The match will be followed by the blockbuster India vs Pakistan match on February 23.

