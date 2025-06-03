The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has reached its conclusion, and will see legacy franchises Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings take on each other in the IPL Season 18 Final on June 3, with both teams eyeing their maiden tournament title. RCB and PBKS ended the IPL 2025 league stage securing second and first place, respectively, and are rightly battling it out for the title. 'Ee Sala Cup Namde', Rapper Drake Bets INR 6.41 Crore On Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Title Win Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final.

RCB comes into the contest having beaten PBKS comprehensively in Qualifier 1, while PBKS head into the tie with form under their belt, with a win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. For RCB, England opener Phil Salt has been their mainstay in batting behind Virat Kohli, and starred for the franchise in Qualifier 1 against PBKS, giving the wicket-keeper batter a psychological advantage in the IPL 2025 Final. PBKS have managed to keep Salt down in the league stage, but the England batter can play a crucial hand in knockout matches; his availability in the RCB XI is paramount. Fans wondering if Salt will feature in the IPL 2025 Final for Royal Challengers Bengaluru can read below.

Will Phil Salt Play Tonight in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final?

Reports floating suggest that Phil Salt missed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's training session on the eve of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, owing to the birth of his child. Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer Arrive At Captain's Photoshoot; Attend Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

RCB's management has refrained from mentioning anything about Salt's availability for the IPL 2025 Final, while sources maintain that the England player has flown back to his home to be with his wife.

RCB has often included injured players in their training to confuse the opposition, but Salt's absence during the practice session points to a more serious issue.

