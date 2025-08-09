EDR vs SDS Dream11 Prediction, 15th T20 DPL 2025: After three wins in four games, the East Delhi Riders are riding fine in the Delhi Premier League 2025. EDR are currently placed second in the DPL 2025 points table, and will next face South Delhi Superstarz in the 15th match of the ongoing tournament. The East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL 2025 is scheduled to be played at the renowned Arun Jaitley Stadium. DPL 2025: Yash Dhull’s Batting Brilliance Powers Central Delhi Kings to Nine-Wicket Win Over New Delhi Tigers.

The EDR vs SDS DPL 2025 match is organized to be held on Saturday, August 9, starting at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). South Delhi Superstarz have been the worst performers in DPL 2025 so far. SDS are the only side to not win a single game yet in DPL 2025; they are yet to bag a point. The side is placed last in the points table of the Delhi Premier League second edition as of now. Delhi Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About DPL Season Two.

EDR vs SDS DPL 2025 15th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Anuj Rawat (EDR)

Batters: Sujal Singh (EDR), Hardik Sharma (EDR)

All-Rounders: Arpit Rana (EDR), Ayush Badoni (SDS), Vision Panchal (SDS), Abhishek Khandelwal (SDS)

Bowlers: Digvesh Rathi (SDS), Rounak Waghela (EDR), Navdeep Saini (EDR), Akhil Chaudhary (EDR)

EDR vs SDS DPL 2025 15th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Anuj Rawat (C), Ayush Badoni (VC)

EDR vs SDS DPL 2025 15th T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Anuj Rawat (EDR), Sujal Singh (EDR), Hardik Sharma (EDR), Arpit Rana (EDR), Ayush Badoni (SDS), Vision Panchal (SDS), Abhishek Khandelwal (SDS), Digvesh Rathi (SDS), Rounak Waghela (EDR), Navdeep Saini (EDR), Akhil Chaudhary (EDR)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match EDR vs SDS DPL 2025?

South Delhi Superstarz are expected to suffer for their losing run. East Delhi Riders are expected to win the EDR vs SDS DPL 2025 match. EDR have some top, in-form performers on their side like Anuj Rawat, Navdeep Saini, and Hardik Sharma, who are expected to dominate this fixture here.

