Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face the unbeaten Gujarat Giants (GG) in the sixth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. The clash will take place on Tuesday, 13 January, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. While Harmanpreet Kaur’s side looks to build on their recent victory over Delhi Capitals, the Giants will be aiming for a third consecutive win to solidify their position at the top of the table. TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Updates.

Gujarat Giants have emerged as the team to beat this season, having won both of their opening fixtures. Their success has been spearheaded by Sophie Devine, who currently leads the race for the Orange Cap after a blistering 95 off 42 balls in her previous outing. The Giants’ bowling unit has also been clinical, with young pacer Nandini Sharma recently claiming a historic hat-trick.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their title defence. After a narrow opening-day loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they bounced back with a dominant 50-run win over Delhi Capitals. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt both found their rhythm in the last game, scoring 74 and 70 respectively. WPL 2026 Points Table Updated with Net Run Rate.

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2026 Match Details

WPL Match Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Date January 12, 2026 Time 7:30 PM Venue Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live Streaming Jio Hotstar Telecast Star Sports Network

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Women's Premier League 2026 via these platforms:

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match on Star Sports TV channels.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Rahila Firdous, Nalla Reddy.

Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari.

