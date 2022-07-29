Dubai, July 28: Sri Lanka's resounding 246-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test in Galle helped them break into the top five of the ICC World Test Championship standings. The two-Test series between the two nations has been an exciting one with both teams taking a match each. Pakistan went 1-0 up in the series with a four-wicket win in the first Test. They boosted their chances of appearing in next year's World Test Championship final, going to the third spot in the standings, while Sri Lanka ended up slipping to No 6. SL vs PAK, 2nd Test 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan by 246 Runs, Level Series 1–1.

And now the tables have been reversed with Sri Lanka climbing to the third spot with a win percentage of 53.33, while Pakistan have dropped down to No 5 with a win percentage of 51.85. South Africa continue to rule the table with a PCT of 71.43 per cent, followed by Australia, who are at 70 per cent. South Africa have a good chance of widening the gap when they take on England in a three-match Test series next month. Meanwhile, India, who last played a Test against England, are at the fourth spot with a PCT of 52.08 per cent. West Indies, England, New Zealand and Bangladesh are at 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th spot respectively.

