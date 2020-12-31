Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh expressed his desire to make a comeback in domestic circuit but didn't get permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As per the rules, any Indian player can't participate in domestic games or even the Indian Premier League (IPL) after plying trade in a foreign league. Hence, Yuvraj – who played Global T20 Canada and T10 league after announcing retirement in June last year – wasn't allowed to make a comeback in the Punjab team. While Yuvraj is yet make any comments on BCCI's call, his father Yograj Singh feels that senior players like his son should be allowed to make a comeback. Yuvraj Singh Denied Permission to Play in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020.

In a conversation with Asianetnews, Yograj said that the return of former players would benefit the youngsters. "I'm not sure of the exact reason, as I'm yet to speak with Yuvi on the same. But, it's entirely the choice of the BCCI. However, I feel that ample time should be given to the retired players to make a comeback and play with the young boys, who have a lot to learn from them," he said. Yuvraj Singh Wishes For Peaceful Resolution of Farmers Agitation on Birthday.

For the unversed, Yuvraj was quite hopeful for his comeback as he even joined Punjab's team camp. Yograj went on to claim that it was him who insisted Yuvraj to make a comeback after the latter thought he has lost the sheen.

"I think it was really important for him to play the game with the boys, at least that's what I felt, along with Puneet Bali (Punjab Cricket Association Secretary). Before the IPL, we once had a camp and asked him to play with the boys. Yuvi said that he was too old now. But, I insisted that he should play with them. He played four-five innings and looked in fine touch, while the boys were shocked and wondered that how could he play at such a level even today?" Yograj added.

Earlier this year, Pravin Tambe wasn't allowed to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he had played a T20 League in Abu Dhabi. The 49-year-old went on to script history by becoming the first Indian to play Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Besides him, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had to withdraw from The Hundred's draft as he hadn't announced retirement.

