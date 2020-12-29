Yuvraj Singh has been denied the permission to play for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Punjab. It was earlier reported by the former Indian left-hander that he wishes to come out of retirement and wishes to play for domestic cricket for Punjab. This means the BCCI has thrown a wet blanket over Yuvi’s comeback plans. Now, this piece of news would have saddened all the fans of the former left-hander who were expecting Yuvraj to make a comeback in the domestic circuit. The presence of the former Indian left-hander could have boosted Punjab’s chances of winning the title as the team has qualified for the finals four-time and has lost on all the occasions. Yuvraj Singh Wishes For Peaceful Resolution of Farmers Agitation on Birthday, Distances Himself from Father Yograj's Comments.

Yuvraj Singh had played for the T10 League in Abu Dhabi which happened last year. He had also played in the IPL for the Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians but due to his poor form, he was dropped from the teams. He did not feature in any team in the IPL 2020. The Punjab Cricket Association has declared the squad for the tournament. Mandeep Singh will be leading the team for the state. Gurkeerat Singh will be the vice-captain for the team.

Barinder Sran will be all set to make a comeback for the side. Now check out the entire squad of Punjab. The tournament will mark the return of all the cricketing activities in the domestic circuit.

Punjab Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21: Mandeep Singh (captain), Gurkeerat Mann (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Baltej Dhanda, Krishan, Gitansh Khera, Rohan Marwaha, Abhinav Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, and Mayank Markande.

