Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan turns 38 years old on November 17, 2020. Yusuf Pathan is an elder brother of Irfan Pathan and was part of Indian Cricket Team which won ICC T20I Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2007 and ICC CWC 2011. The senior Pathan has also had an amazing career in Indian Premier League (IPL) where he played for three franchises - Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, check out the latest BCCI tweet which had sent out birthday wishes to Yusuf Pathan. Fastest Fifties in IPL History: KL Rahul, Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine and Other Batsmen Who Dominate the All-Time List of Quick Half-Centuries.

Yusuf Pathan made his T20I debut in ICC T20I CWC 2007 final against Pakistan. While the all-rounder made his ODI debut on June 10, 2008, against Pakistan. Yusuf Pathan played some blistering knocks in ODIs which include unbeaten 123 runs from 96 balls against New Zealand on December 7, 2010, and thrilling knock of 105 runs from 70 balls against South Africa just before ICC CWC 2011. The all-rounder brilliant knock of 100 from just 37 balls against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2010 will be remembered for ages where This inning also included 11 consecutive hits to the boundary. Fastest Centuries in IPL History: Chris Gayle, Yusuf Pathan, David Miller and Other Batsmen Who Dominate the All-Time List of Quick Hundreds.

BCCI Wishes Yusuf Pathan

2007 World T20-winner 🏆 2011 World Cup-winner 🏆 Wishing @iamyusufpathan a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/SQtPRm0ASA — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2020

Yusuf Pathan last represented India against Pakistan on March 18, 2012. Pathan has played 57 and 22 matches in ODIs and T20Is respectively. The senior Pathan has also bagged 33 wickets in ODIs. The former Indian all-rounder was not part of IPL 2020 and last represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019. The Cricket Academy of Pathans has been launched by Yusuf and Irfan Pathan. The academy has tied up with former India coach Greg Chappell and Cameron Tradell as chief mentors. During COVID 19 pandemic Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan distributed mask as philanthropic work.

