Yuzvendra Chahal As Manchester United Brand Ambassador? RCB Player Says ‘I Have Been Their Supporter Since Childhood’

Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Yuzvendra Chahal is quite a character. Apart from cricket, the spinner is also known for his prowess in chess. The Indian spinner was a former National Chess champion. Now, in a recent interview, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed about the other sports he follows. The Indian spinner said that he has been an avid follower of football and has been a fan of Manchester United for a long time and during an interview with a website even opened up about his visit to the Old Trafford. During the interview, he also expressed his desire to be a brand ambassador of the Red Devils. Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed Hilariously Recreate Scene from Bollywood Movie Dhol in This TikTok Video

The interviewer asked him if he would want to be the ambassador of Man United the way Rohit Sharma endorses La Liga in India. Pat came the reply from the spinner and said that he has even decorated his room with mugs of Manchester United, “Yes why not. I have been a Man Utd supporter since childhood and last year I got a chance to visit Old Trafford and I bought all the collectables from scarves to mugs and have decorated my room with it,” Chahal replied.

He will soon be seen in the donning the Indian colours for the upcoming series against South African. Post which, Yuzi will be playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League which will begin from March 29, 2020. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first game in IPL 2020 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground in Bangalore.