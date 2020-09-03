Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his funny videos which have very often gone viral on social media and are remembered. Now joining the bandwagon is his fiancée Dhanashree Verma and the two came up with the version of ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’. The viral video was a part of the serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ a famous TV serial on Star Plus. The scene has been recreated by Yash Mukhate and the video is now doing the rounds on social media. The video was so hilarious that even his former RCB colleague Chris Gayle trolled Yuzvendra Chahal for the same and said that he would be reporting the video. IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Joins ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ Social Media Trend, Posts a Confused Picture of Afghanistan Spinner Mujeeb Zadran.

In the video we see, Chahal donning the character of Kokilaben who barges everyone with questions. Dhanashree looked as confused as the other characters in the video. The two made sure to keep the clip as funny as possible. Chris Gayle who watched the video could not stop laughing and commented that he would report Yuzi's Instagram account. Check out the hilarious video below:

Check out the comments below:

Comments under Yuzvendra Chahal's latest post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got engaged just before the RCB player left for the Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE. The pictures of their 'roka' went viral on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).