Yuzvendra Chahal’s Latest TikTok Video With His Parents Will Leave You in Splits

Yuzvendra Chahal TikTok Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Coronavirus outbreak might have restricted Yuzvendra Chahal from showcasing his on-filed blitzes. However, the leg-spinner also has some other ways to entertain his fans. The 29-year old has been quite active on social media websites in recent times and has his activities and his activities have grabbed a lot of attention too. In his recent off-field antics, the RCB-star shared a TikTok video on Instagram which again left the netizens in splits. Chahal’s parents are featuring in the video and they have done a commendable job too. Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Hilarious TikTok Video With His Father Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The video starts with Chahal’s mother charging towards her husband’s back with a stick. Seeing that, the leggie takes the stick in between in order to protect his father. However, his noble move gets backfired as when his father turns back, he sees the stick in Chahal’s hand and thinks that it’s his son who was trying to beat him. Thus, he starts beating the cricketer. “Maa ne Bachpan Ki shararton ka badla le Liya (Mother took revenge of my childhood mischiefs),” read the caption of the video.

Watch Video:

Well, this was not the first time when Chahal featured in a TikTok video which apparently went viral. He has been using the video-making app regularly and is entertaining his fans. Recently, the spin magician also went live on Instagram with Indian opener Rohit Sharma and the two talked about various topics.

Chaha’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of IPL 2020. However, the dates of the tournament have been postponed and, according to several reports, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off amid the COVID-19 threat.