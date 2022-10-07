One of the most feared pacers of his time, Zaheer Khan was a professional Indian cricketer who played in all forms of cricket for the Indian national team from 2000-2014. Mastering both the red and the white ball he was a magician at work having complete control over his deliveries. He was best known for his ability to move the ball both ways off the wicket and swing the ball at some pace. Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand Batter, Ruled Out of the T20 Tri-Series Against Pakistan Due to Injury

Zaheer Khan was a left-arm pacer. He started his first-class cricket career with the Baroda cricket team in 1999 and in 2006 he went to join the Mumbai side and played there till retirement. Zaheer has also played county cricket for Surrey and Worcestershire in the year 2004 and 2006 respectively. In 2008 he played the inaugural IPL season for the Royal Challengers Banglore and then went to Mumbai Indians before returning back to the Banglore side. Afterward, he ended his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in 2017.

The cricket legend, one of the greatest pacers of all time Zaheer khan will be celebrating his 44th birthday on October 8, so let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him:

Zaheer Khan was born in Shrirampur, Maharashtra, in a Marathi Muslim family

He was the second-most successful Indian pacer in Test cricket, behind Kapil Dev.

Zaheer has 200 ODI caps for the Indian cricket team and has taken a total of 282 wickets.

With 44 world cups wickets, Zaheer ranks seventh on the most world cup wickets leaderboard.

In the 2011 World Cup, he finished the competition as the highest wicket-taker with a total of 21 wickets tied with Shahid Afridi.

Zaheer Khan has reached the five-wicket haul on 11 occasions in test cricket and once in One-day International.

After his amazing performance in the 2011 World Cup, he was awarded Arjuna Award (India’s second-highest sporting honour) by the president of India

ZaheeKhan has set up ProSport Fitness & Services, a special rehab & training center in association with Adrian Le Roux and Andrew Leipus.

On November 23, 2017, he got married to the Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge.

In 2020 he was honoured with Padma Shree by the Indian government.

Zaheer Khan, the name that brought terror into the heart of the southpaws and excitement in everyone watching the game. He was elevated to the position of the Global Head of Cricket Development for Mumbai Indians recently.

