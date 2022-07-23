Bengaluru, July 23: The India men's hockey team left for England on Saturday morning for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with the hope of winning its maiden gold in the quadrennial showpiece. The mega event will be held from July 28 to August 8. The team, led by Manpreet Singh, is placed in Pool B along with England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana and will start their campaign against Ghana on July 31. Manpreet Singh spoke about the excitement in the team, saying they will be aiming for a podium finish at the Games. CWG 2022: Six Members of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team Await Visa With Less Than 48 Hours Left for Departure.

"We are quite excited about this event as we have been training for this competition for quite some time now, and we are looking forward to putting on our best show against some of the best teams in the world. Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will do whatever it takes to win a medal here," Manpreet said. Manpreet also believes that India's third-place finish in the FIH Men's Pro League season 2021/2022, where they faced tough competition, will help them in Birmingham. CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana Asserts India Will Aim for Gold, Not Just a Podium Finish.

Speaking about the mood in the dressing room, Manpreet said, "Everyone is excited and looking forward to giving their 100 per cent. Right now, we are focused on reaching Birmingham and getting accustomed to the weather and playing conditions there. We are also preparing for our first game, as a strong start against Ghana will be crucial in kicking off our campaign," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2022 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).