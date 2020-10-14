Japan's prominent Olympic swimmer Daiya Seto has been banned from competitions and official training till the end of the year after a tabloid exposed his affair. The 26-year-old married athlete was caught red-handed while taking his girlfriend to a "love hotel." All his actions were caught on camera by a magazine which led to his ban. Seto took full responsibility of his actions and also apologised for his 'irresponsible behaviour' in a statement on Tuesday. He also accepted the sanctions from the Japan Swimming Federation, which include events at home and abroad. Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto Vows to Hold Tokyo Summer Games 2020 'At Any Cost.'

Owing to the ban, Seto, who is a former world champion in the 200m and 400m individual medley, is set to miss a National competition in December. He, however, can still continue to train in private and will be eligible to take part in the Tokyo Olympics next year. According to the swimmer's management, Seto will also have to complete the Japan Olympic Committee's 'integrity education' programme among other courses.

"I intend to sincerely give my full attention to swimming... so that I may regain the trust of my family, whom I hurt deeply with my irresponsible behaviour, and regain the acceptance of my family as well as all of you as a swimmer," Seto said in his statement.

In an interaction with media, Japanese swimming officials condemned Seto's action and said that the swimmer has violated the code of sportsmanship and harmed the honour of the federation.

Meanwhile, the Summer Olympics, which was originally scheduled to take place in June 2020, is postponed to next year. Although the officials have made it clear that the multi-sport will take place, it will be interesting to see what changes will be made.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).