Donald Trump Gives Update On USA’s Participation in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Says ‘We Will Be Guided by the Wishes of Japan's PM Shinzo Abe’

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was adamant on continuing Tokyo Olympics 2020 as per the schedule and many people have criticised this decision. However, on Sunday, Abe announced that the tournament might be postponed for a further date but cancellation is not an option. The Olympic body has come under a lot of criticism to put off the competition due to the devastating effects of coronavirus pandemic. Amid this saga, US President Donald Trump has given an update on the country’s participation in the Summer Olympics. Tokyo Olympics 2020: ‘Cancelling Not an Option,’ Summer Games ‘May Be Postponed’.

Donald Trump took to social media as he informed people about USA’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he said a decision will be taken according to the guidance provided by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. ‘We will be guided by the wishes of Prime Minister Abe of Japan, a great friend of the United States and a man who has done a magnificent job on the Olympic Venue, as to attending the Olympic Games in Japan. He will make the proper decision!’ he tweeted. India to ‘Wait and Watch’ for a Month Before Taking Decision on 2020 Tokyo Olympics Participation, Says IOA After Canada Pulls Out Due to Coronavirus.

Donald Trump's Tweet

We will be guided by the wishes of Prime Minister Abe of Japan, a great friend of the United States and a man who has done a magnificent job on the Olympic Venue, as to attending the Olympic Games in Japan. He will make the proper decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Earlier today, Canada and Australia became the first two nations to pull out of Tokyo Olympics 2020 due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced that they will wait for at least a month before taking a decision on the country’s participation in the tournament.

The final decision to put off the competition for a further date is not yet made as International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it will make a decision on the postponement of Tokyo 2020 in four weeks. The pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe as close to 350,000 positive cases are registered while the death toll has risen over 15,000.