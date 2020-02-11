Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Is Training at WWE Performance Center, Will She Be the First-Ever 4th Gen Wrestler?

Dwayne Johnson With Daughter Simone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Simone Johnson, the daughter of 10-time world champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has started training to become a WWE Superstar at WWE Performance Center. According to official WWE website, the 18-year-old, born to Johnson and his ex-wife, film producer Dany Garcia, will be the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history. Her great-grandfather WWE Hall of Famers "High Chief" Peter Maivia, her grandfather Rocky Johnson, and her father precede her. Simone Johnson said she is looking forward to carry on her family legacy. WWE Raw February 10, 2020 Results and Highlights: Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, AOP Defeat Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, The Viking Raiders; Shayna Baszler Assaults Becky Lynch (View Pics)

"It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy," she said. Paul "Triple H" Levesque, executive vice president, Talent, Live Events & Creative, said her passion and drive earned Simone Johnson a spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the Orlando-based centre. The Undisputed Era Surprise By Return of The Velveteen Dream; Charlotte Flair Gets Unwelcome by Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair on WWE NXT Feb 5, 2020 Episode (View Pics)

"Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she'll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE's first fourth generation Superstar," he said. Wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson also took to social media to welcome his daughter to the ring.

"Dreams ain't just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever fourth generation WWE athlete. "Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn and own. So proud. Live your dream. Let's work," he wrote on Instagram alongside his picture with his daughter on Monday.

Simone Johnson will join the diverse group of Superstars in training at the Performance Centre, learning from a coaching staff that includes legends of the squared circle, led by head coach Matt Bloom and assistant head coach Sara Amato.