AC Milan, last season's UEFA Champions League semifinalists suffered a ill-fate when they were drawn in the group of death of UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Finishing third in the group, they qualified for the UEFA Europa League round of 16 and were drawn against Slavia Prague. Milan cruised to a 7-3 aggregate success by comfortably winning both legs. That continued an impressive spell of form for the seven-time European champions, who last week tightened their grip on second place in Serie A by beating Lecce 3-0, thereby posting seven straight wins for the first time since 2006. Now they return to their continental campaign again, this time taking on AS Roma for the first leg of the UEL 2023-24 quarterfinal at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. UCL 2023–24: Xavi Hernandez’s Magic Substitutions Lead Barcelona to Thrilling Win Over PSG.

Meanwhile, under new coach Daniele De Rossi, AS Roma have proved to be a different commodity altogether to the team beaten by Milan and arch-rivals Lazio earlier in the season, having since lost just twice in 15 games. There have been some 10 wins to celebrate following De Rossi's return, including Saturday's Derby della Capitale revenge mission against Lazio, which was decided by Gianluca Mancini's first-half goal. They will back their good form and at least look to push the tie till the second leg at their home.

Milan will be without first-choice defender Fikayo Tomori on Thursday evening, as he serves a UEFA suspension, while Tommaso Pobega and Pierre Kalulu are both unavailable due to injury. Meanwhile, Roma are missing Sardar Azmoun and Evan Ndicka due to injury and suspension respectively. Either Chris Smalling or Diego Llorente should replace Ndicka in the visitors' defence.

AC Milan will face AS Roma in the first leg of UEFA Europa League 2023-24 quarterfinal on Friday, April 12. The UEL quarterfinal first leg match will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans can get the live telecast viewing option of the match between AC Milan vs AS Roma on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels in India.

It will be a cagey game but with plenty of chances created by both sides. Expect a 2-1 win for AC Milan in the first-leg.

