Al-Ittihad takes on Al-Nassr in what is being billed as the biggest game of the Saudi Arabian league. Al-Nassr, with 46 points from 19 games are top of the points table, with Al-Ittihad just two points behind them. These two clubs are the biggest in the country and hence their clash often has an impact on the way the title race will shape up. Al-Nassr head into the game on the back of a 3-1 win in the league, with them scoring all three goals in stoppage time. With four wins in their last five matches, the team is full of confidence. Al-Ittihad have a similar winning ratio and there is not much to pick between the two teams. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as his club looks up to him for some inspiration. Al-Ittihad versus Al-Nassr will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:00 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Young Syrian Earthquake Survivor, Al-Nassr Star's Adorable Gesture Is Sure to Win Hearts! (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr will again opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Cristiano Ronaldo playing up top. Sami Al-Najei will play behind him and his ability to find spaces behind the opposition lines. Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Jaloliddin Masharipov on the wings will attack from the word go but they need to track back and contribute in defence as well.

Al-Ittihad’s attacking midfield consists of foreign players with Romarinho, Igor Coronado and Haroune Camara all featuring. Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored in the last game, will lead the attack in a lone striker role. Bruno Henrique will sit on top of the backline to protect the defence allowing Tarek Hamed to venture forward. Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Forward, Sends Relief Items to Turkey and Syria Earthquake Victims.

When is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Ittihad FC will lock horns with Al-Nassr in their next match at the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Thursday, March 9. The game will commence at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Fans can watch live telecast of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr match on Sony Sports 5 on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Al-Ittihad FC vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. This is a game of equals with both sides likely to not take risks and stay compact. Expect the match to end in a 1-1 draw which will boost Al-Nassr’s chances of winning the title.

