Will Cristiano Ronaldo play tonight in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match? Fans might have this question on their minds as the Knights of Najd gear up to clash with Al-Riyadh at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. Al-Nassr will be pretty high on confidence after securing a sensational 3-1 win over arch-rivals Al-Hilal in their last match and they will look to carry on that momentum in this clash as well. Cristiano Ronaldo starred in that victory for Al-Nassr and will be keen on continuing from where he left off against Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby. In this article, we shall take a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play vs Al-Riyadh and if he will make it to the starting XI. Al-Hilal 1-3 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace, Ali Alhassan Finds Net As Knights of Najd Win Riyadh Derby, Stefano Pioli's Side Moves To Third Spot in Standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in terrific form for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2024-25 and an example of that is the fact that he occupies the top spot in the list of most goals scored this season in the competition, with 21 strikes to his name. With the 3-1 win over Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr reduced their gap with their Riyadh rivals and a victory tonight over Al-Riyadh will shorten the gap to just one point.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in magnificent goal-scoring form and will be a key member of the Al-Nassr outfit against Al-Riyadh. The Portugal national football team star, in all likelihood, will not only play the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match but will be part of the starting XI as well. Cristiano Ronaldo took part in Al-Nassr's training prior to the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash against Al-Riyadh as well, as seen in pictures shared by the club on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Win Riyadh Derby In Dominant Fashion Against Rivals Al-Hilal In Saudi Pro League 2024-25 (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's Training

Al-Nassr's opponents Al-Riyadh are ninth on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table and had a goalless draw against Damac in their last match. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr in good form, it will take a big effort from Al-Riyadh to stop the Knights of Najd from claiming all three points on offer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).