Real Madrid take on Alcoyano in the third round of Copa del Rey 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Camp Municipal El Collao Stadium on January 20, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Third-tier Alcoyano will need to be at their best against the record Spanish and European champions. Meanwhile, fans searching for Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2020-21 live streaming in India can scroll down below. Real Madrid Announces 20-Member Squad for Copa Del Rey Match Against Alcoyano; Sergio Ramos, Varane and Luka Modric Rested.

The third-tier hosts have already beaten Laredo and Huesca en route to the last 32, while Los Blancos head into this fixture on the back of Spanish Super Cup disappointment. Zinedine Zidane has rested the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane for this clash and is expected to give fringe players a chance.

When is Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid match in the Copa del Rey 2020-21 will be played at the Camp Municipal El Collao Stadium on January 21, 2021 (Thursday). The quarter-final encounter is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Unfortunately, the Alcoyano vs Real Madrid clash in Copa del Rey 2020-21 will not be telecast live in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the tournament in India. Fans can, however, follow the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Fans can catch the live action of Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2020-21 clash on the online platform. You can log on to Jio TV to catch the live-action of the game.

