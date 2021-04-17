Barcelona will play Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey 2020-21 final on April 17 (Saturday). Both clubs are the most successful teams in the history of the tournament and have won the cup tournament the most number of times in its history. Athletic Bilbao will be playing their second straight Copa del Rey final this month after losing to Real Sociedad in last year’s final, which was postponed and then played on April 4 earlier this month. Meanwhile, fans in India looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona match in Copa del Rey final should scroll down for all relevant information. ATH vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in Copa Del Rey 2020–21 Final: Tips To Pick Best Team for Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Football Match.

Both teams have clashed three times this season and Barcelona have won two meetings while Athletic Bilbao beat Ronald Koeman’s side 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final in January. Barcelona also head into Saturday’s clash after losing the El Clasico to Real Madrid, which was their first defeat in 10 games across all competitions. Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last five matches and haven’t won since beating Granada 2-1 on March 8. They were held to a goalless draw at home by Alvaes in their last match. Luka Modric Taunts Angry Gerard Pique After Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 2-1 in La Liga 2021 (Watch Video).

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, 2020-21 Copa del Rey Final Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona match in 2020-21 Copa del Rey final will be played at the La Cartuja Stadium on April 18 (Saturday midnight). The game is scheduled to begin at 01:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, 2020-21 Copa del Rey Final Football Match?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, 2020-21 Copa del Rey final will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, 2020-21 Copa del Rey Final Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the 2020-21 Copa del Rey final live online. JIO subscribers can watch the free live streaming online of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona match live on the JIO TV App. The live streaming will, however, only be available to JIO users. Fans can also follow the social media pages of both teams to watch the match live online.

