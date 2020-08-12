After an early exit from the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying a short vacation with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his kids. The 35-year-old footballer is relishing a well-deserved rest after a demanding season. The former Real Madrid man and his family have been on a trip at a fishing village of Portofino in Italy and have been spending time at the footballer’s luxury yacht. Amid PSG Transfer Rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoys Short Vacation With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Children (See Family Pics).

On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a beautiful picture of the couple as they showed their affection towards each other. ‘Happy to share these beautiful moments with you!’ the 35-year-old captioned the snap, in which he could be seen holding his Spanish girlfriend. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Mexican Third Tier Side Posts Picture of Juventus Star in Their New Kit Amid PSG Links.

See Post

View this post on Instagram Happy to share these beautiful moments with you! 👩‍❤️‍👨😘 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 12, 2020 at 6:36am PDT

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo has been spending time with his family on his luxurious £5.5 million yacht. The 35-year-old and Georgina have been posting a number of snaps with their family during this short trip at the coastline of Genoa city.

Family Vacation

View this post on Instagram Crear contigo el amor y hacer contigo la vida... ❤️ A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Aug 11, 2020 at 4:51am PDT

Speaking of Cristiano, the Portuguese footballer has been rumoured to move away from Juventus in the summer as he is unhappy with the team’s lack of competitiveness in European competitions. French giants Paris Saint Germain have been tipped to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or if he ends up leaving the Turin club.

It is reported that the 35-year-old’s agent Jorge Mendes will meet with PSG’s sporting director Leonardo in Portugal in coming weeks. However, Juventus chief Angelli has insisted that the 35-year-old will continue with the club from next season onwards.

