Arsenal will hope to continue its winning run when they host third-placed Leicester City in Premier League 2019-20 on Tuesday. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 22 home league meetings against Leicester City and have won all of their last 12 home Premier League matches against the Foxes. Leicester City, however, won three of their last four league matches against the Gunners and will be confident of a similar result having halted their four-match winless streak with a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for Arsenal vs Leicester City match, should scroll down. Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Both teams have a number of injury concerns ahead of the crunch meeting. Leicester playmaker James Maddison is a serious doubt for the clash and could miss his second straight match. Full-back Ben Chilwell and midfielder Ayoze Perez will also undergo late fitness tests after hobbling off the pitch in the 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Chilwell has an Achilles issue while Perez took a knock to his knee. Arsenal are also set to miss Mesut Ozil while goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are already out for the season. Forward Nicolas Pepe is, however, set to return into the starting XI after missing the match against Wolves due to the birth of his child.

Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (LEI) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jonny Evans (LEI), Cedric Soares (ARS) and Kieran Tierney (ARS) should be selected as the defenders for this match.

Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bukayo Saka (ARS), Nicolas Pepe (ARS), Harvey Barnes (LEI) and Wilfred Ndidi (LEI) can be picked as the midfielders.

Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Jamie Vardy (LEI), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) and Eddie Nketiah (ARS) will lead the attacking line.

Arsenal striker Aubemeyang (ARS) should be appointed as the captain for this fantasy team while Jamie Vardy (LEI) should be selected as the vice-captain. Both players have been in fine form in recent times and can be made the captain and vice-captain.

