Arsenal have a point to prove as they take on West Brom in their next Premier League fixture. The encounter takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (May 9). The Gunners must be livid with themselves after getting knocked out of the UEFA Europa League. Villarreal defeated them 2-1 in the semi-finals to seal a place in the summit clash. Hence, Mikel Arteta’s men would be raring to earn some sort of redemption in this game. On the other hand, West Brom have been struggling this season, occupying the penultimate spot in the team standings. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ARS vs WBA match. Arsenal vs West Brom, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

West Brom are on the verge of going into the relegation zone, and they need to win all their remaining four games to stay in the top flight. Hence, they must put their best foot forward. However, the Gunners are still firm favourites for this fixture regardless of their rough form. Arsenal also dominate when it comes to head-to-head record. Out of 25 meetings between these two clubs, Arsenal emerged victorious 17 times while West Brom won just four games. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Arsenal vs West Brom, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno (ARS) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Arsenal vs West Brom, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kieran Tierney (ARS), Calum Chambers (ARS) and D Furlong (WBA) will be the three defenders.

Arsenal vs West Brom, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bukayo Saka (ARS), Romaine Sawyers (WBA), Conor Gallagher (WBA) and Mohamed Elneny (ARS) should be picked as the four midfielders for this fantasy team.

Arsenal vs West Brom, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mbaye Diagne (WBA), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) and Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) should be picked as the three centre-forwards upfront.

Arsenal vs West Brom, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bernd Leno (ARS), Kieran Tierney (ARS), Calum Chambers (ARS), D Furlong (WBA), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Romaine Sawyers (WBA), Conor Gallagher (WBA), Mohamed Elneny (ARS), Mbaye Diagne (WBA), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS), Gabriel Martinelli (ARS)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) should be captain of your fantasy team while Mbaye Diagne (WBA) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

