Arsenal will be facing Crystal Palace in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup this evening with the Gunners looking to out their recent Premier League woes behind them. Mikel Arteta’s men have failed to take advantage of arch rivals Liverpool dropping points in the league by drawing their last two matches. They will hope their inconsistencies can be put behind them in a different competition although it is low on priority. Opponents Crystal Palace are 15th in the league table but they have avoided defeat in their last five league fixtures which is a positive. Mykhailo Mudryk Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive For Banned Substance, Chelsea Footballer Provides Statement (See Post).

Declan Rice is not fully fit and is likely to be rested for this tie for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus is set to lead the attack with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings. Jorginho will keep things ticking in midfield and he is likely to be supported by Mikel Merino and Ethan Nwaneri in the central areas. William Saliba, their key defender, is likely to be picked in the starting eleven here.

Eddie Nketiah, the former Arsenal forward, will come up against his ex-team when Crystal Palace takes field at the Emirates Stadium. Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr are the two attacking midfielders lining up behind him in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Adam Wharton, Joel Ward, Chadi Riad and Matheus Franca are not available for the team due to fitness issues.

When is Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will continue their EFL Cup 2024-25 campaign against Crystal Palace in the quarterfinal on Thursday, December 19. Emirates Stadium, London, England will host the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match, which has a scheduled start time of 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Emiliano Martinez Wins The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2024 Award, Argentina and Aston Villa Goalie Bags Prestigious Trophy for Second Time in Three Years.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the Preston North End vs Arsenal match in EFL Cup 2024-25. This is because the Carabao Cup 2024-25 has no official broadcast partner in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match on any TV channel. For the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of Carabao Cup 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but fans would need to purchase a match pass for the same. Expect Crystal Palace to hit Arsenal on the counter setting up for an exciting game.

