Arsenal will take on Leicester City in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2020 (Sunday midnight). Both teams have a chance of moving into the top four with a win in this clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Arsenal vs Leicester City live streaming details in EPL 2020-21, can scroll down below. ARS vs LEI Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Arsenal vs Leicester City Football Match.

Both teams will have some crucial players returning from injury and Willian and Dani Ceballos are expected to be back for Arsenal after missing the midweek game against Rapid Vienna while English striker Jamie Vardy is likely to take part in this game after recovering from injury. Brendan Rodgers’ team are on a two-game losing run and will look to end that against the Gunners, who themselves were on the end of a defeat against Manchester City in their last game.

When is Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Arsenal vs Leicester City clash in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Emirates Stadium on October 26, 2020 (Monday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to get the live telecast of Arsenal vs Leicester City on TV.

How To Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Leicester City.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).