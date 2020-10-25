Arsenal (ARS) will take on Leicester City (LEI) in the latest round of fixtures in Premier League 2020-21. ARS vs LEI clash will be played at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams have nine points from five games and have a chance to move into the top four with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create ARS vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Mesut Ozil Posts a Heartfelt Message After Being Snubbed by Premier League, Says ‘My Loyalty Hasn't Been Reciprocated’.

Willian and Dani Ceballos are likely to return to the Arsenal squad after missing the midweek game in Europe but Ron Holding, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli will miss this clash. Thomas Partey is likely to get his first start in the Premier League for the Gunners. Meanwhile. Leicester City are expecting star man Jamie Vardy to recover from his injury and take part in this game. However, Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi are to miss out for the Foxes.

ARS vs LEI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Berd Leno (ARS) must be your keeper for this game.

ARS vs LEI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – T. Castagne (LEI), Hector Bellerin (ARS) and Kieran Tierney (LEI) must be your defender’s.

ARS vs LEI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bukayo Saka (ARS), Thomas Partey (ARS), James Maddinson (LEI) and Denis Praet (LEI) must be your midfielders for this game.

ARS vs LEI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS), Alex Lacazette (ARS) and Kelechi Ihenacho (LEI) must be your forwards.

ARS vs LEI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Berd Leno (ARS), T. Castagne (LEI), Hector Bellerin (ARS), Kieran Tierney (LEI), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Thomas Partey (ARS), James Maddison (LEI), Denis Praet (LEI), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS), Alex Lacazette (ARS) and Kelechi Ihenacho (LEI).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) must be your captain for this game while James Maddison (LEI) can be named as your vice-captain.

