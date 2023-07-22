Arsenal and Manchester United clash at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in what is a blockbuster start to the US tour. The Red Devils have defeated Leeds United and Lyon in their opening two games of the pre-season campaign which bodes well for them. The club has made some good movements in the transfer window and there is a feeling that there are at least two players still to come. Opponents Arsenal on the other had have an exciting project lined up under Mikel Arteta and some of the biggest names of European football have come on board. The club is still hurting with the fact they lost to Manchester City in the English Premier League and they will be eager to bounce back. Arsenal versus Manchester United will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 2:30 AM IST. Arsenal Release New Away Kit for Next Premier League Season.

Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice – Arsenal’s first choice midfield trio – will start for the club and this is where their strength lies. Gabriel Martinelli and Buakyo Saka in the attacking third have a lot of pace and trickery about their game and they will stretch the United defence easily. Reiss Nelson is the only notable absentee with a toe injury.

Donny Van de Beek impressed against Lyon and he is likely to get a spot in midfield. Anthony Martial is back fit and he will play as the central striker. Jadon Sancho has an important season ahead of him and he will be eager to impress manager Erik Ten Haag on this US tour. Mason Mount is going to be a very important this term and is likely to feature for the entirety of the game.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Arsenal will be preparing themselves with a clash with PL rivals Manchester United in a pre-season match on Sunday, July 23 early morning. The game will begin at 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA. Bruno Fernandes Appointed Manchester United Captain, Portugal Midfielder Replaces Harry Maguire.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the match on their TV sets in India. Since there are no official broadcast partners, fans in India would not be able to watch this match live on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, fans can enjoy live streaming of this contest. Fans can stream the game online on MUTV and Arsenal.com with the match passes. Manchester United might struggle to break down Arsenal here and will likely end up losing the game.

