AS Monaco and Paris Saint Germain are involved in a tight title race in France’s top division but before the two teams know their fate in the competition, the two heavyweights look to secure silverware as they face each other in the Coupe de France 2020-21 final. The clash will be played at Stade de France in Paris on May 19, 2021 (late Wednesday night). So ahead of the Monaco vs PSG, French Cup 2020-21 final, we take a look at some key players from both sides who could decide the outcome of the game. Sergio Ramos Transfer Update: PSG Step Up Interest In Real Madrid Skipper As Contract Renewal Stalls.

Paris Saint Germain are the defending champions and are looking to score their 14th French Cup title while AS Monaco are looking to lift the trophy for the first time since the 1990-91 season. Both teams come into this game on the back of some contrasting results, while Niko Kovac’s Monaco have won four of their last five games in all competitions. PSG despite the superstars at their disposal, have been inconsistent, winning just three of six previous games in all competition. Meanwhile, we take a look at the players who can have a huge say in the final.

Kylian Mbappe

The French forward will be crucial for Mauricio Pochettino especially in the absence of Neymar. The youngster has played well under the new manager and needs to be at his best if PSG are to avoid an upset.

Kevin Volland

The German striker has shone under Niko Kovac and has established himself as one of the important players for the Monaco side. Kevin Volland has scored 18 goals in all competitions for the French club and will be looking to add to his tally in the finals as well.

Marquinhos

The Brazilian defender will have huge responsibilities on him, leading an injury-stricken back-line during the finals. The absence of Presnel Kimpembe will put more pressure on Marquinhos to be at his absolute best.

Wissam Ben Yedder

The French forwards was included in Euro 2020 squad and will be eager to lead his club to silverware. The 30-year-old has been involved in 31 goals in 39 appearances this season and will look to extend his tally against one of the biggest clubs in the land at one of the biggest stages.

