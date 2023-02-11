PSG will look to quickly get over the heart ache of being dumped out of the French Cup by Marseille when they play an away tie against AS Monaco in the Ligue 1. The French giants lead the points table with 54 points from 22 games, 8 clear off second placed of Marseille. While they are in a very comfortable position in the league, their form has taken a beating ever since the post-World Cup campaign began. Inconsistency has played a key role in them losing momentum but the squad boasts of champion players which makes them favourites for any game they are involved in. Opponents Monaco are fourth and have not tasted defeat in their last five matches. They can be a tough team to beat, particularly in their own backyard. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema Feature in the List of Finalists For FIFA Men's Best Player Award 2022.

Vanderson and Malang Sarr are out injured for AS Monaco and apart from the duo, all the first team stars are available for selection. Wissam Ben Yeddar and Breel Embolo will form a two-man striker partnership for the hosts with Takumi Minamino and Aleksandr Golovin on the wings. Youssouf Fofana in midfield will have an important role to play with PSG boasting of technically gifted players.

Lionel Messi is set to miss the game for PSG with a hamstring problem and is also a major doubt for the Champions League first tie against Bayern Munich. Kylian Mbappe is still not fit and continues to be sidelined. Neymar will feature in the attacking third with Carlos Soler and Hugo Ekitike for company. Marco Verratti is the main man in midfield for the away side and has a lot riding on his shoulders.

When is AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at the Stade Louis II. The game will be held on February 11, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the AS Monaco vs PSG match on the JioCinema app. PSG will be challenged in this contest and the game is likely to end in a 1-1 draw.

