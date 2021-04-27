Cristiano Ronaldo could make a reunion with Manchester United next summer if Juventus fail to finish in the top four of the Serie A and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Juventus are currently fourth in the Serie A 2020-21 league table with 66 points from 33 matches. They are level on points and matches with fifth-placed AC Milan, who play Juventus in a potential Champions League decider next month. If Juventus lose their hopes of securing Champions League football for next season could well be over. Ronaldo is reportedly ready to listen to offers from Manchester United and PSG before making the right call on his future. Eric Bailly Signs New Contract With Manchester United, Extends Stay at Old Trafford Until 2024.

The race for the top four in the Serie A seems to be getting intense every week. AC Milan, who were clear at the top in December, are now struggling to finish in the top four while champions Juventus’ hopes of retaining the title have long gone and they are also now fighting to secure Champions League football. Andrea Pirlo’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina on the weekend leaving their participation in the Champions League next season in doubt. Devdutt Padikkal Chooses Between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo During an Interview.

According to a report from Tuttosport, Ronaldo is not ready to play in the Europa League next season and is looking for a new club where he can challenge for a sixth Champions League title. He has failed to make the semi-final of the UCL even once in three seasons with Juventus. This season Ronaldo and Juventus were knocked out by Porto on away goals from the last 16 round. The 36-year-old Portuguese is contracted at Juventus until 2022 but will not stay at the club if Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The club would also find it difficult to afford the five-time Ballon d’Or winner if they fail to secure UCL football for next season. Ronaldo’s current contract is worth 27 million Pounds and Juventus would find it difficult to keep Ronaldo at the club without revenue from the Champions League.

